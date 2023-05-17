Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan is collaborating with Sai Dharam Tej for an upcoming film, tentatively titled PKSDT, a combination of the initials of their names. The film’s title and first look will be finally revealed on Thursday, May 18.

The official handle of Zee Studios South confirmed the title reveal date along with the release date of the remake.

It said: “The ‘TIME’ has come. All your thirst will be quenched #PKSDT Title & First Look tomorrow at 4:14PM. Stay tuned.” The film is slated for release on July 28.

The film is an official remake of the Tamil superhit movie ‘Vinodhaya Sitham‘. It is helmed by Samuthirakani, who also directed the original Tamil version.

The story revolves around an arrogant man who is given a second chance in life to amend his mistakes after his death. A fantasy drama, it was received very well at the time of release.

The star cast of the Telugu remake includes Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Rohini, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju.

