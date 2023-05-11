Who does not remember Priya Prakash Varrier, the wink girl who became a national crush overnight? Her wink in the film Oru Adaar Love went viral on the internet like crazy, and she ended up being the most searched personality on Google in India in 2018. Now, Priya is again trending on the internet because of a video she shared. She can be seen remembering her Maldives trip as she shared some beautiful pictures.

Priya shared a video where she can be seen donning a blue bikini and walking on the beach. Her picture has broken the internet and left fans wanting for more. Priya shared a set of pics in different outfits, all beach wear, as she was on a nostalgia trip on her Instagram.

While some were awestruck with how s*xy the actress looked in the bikini, many were there to attack and troll her. Scroll down to read the comments and how Priya Prakash Varrier was attacked just for wearing clothes of her choice.

A user wrote about Priya Prakash Varrier, “Mia khalifa jaisa hai aapka face!” Another user commented, “Giving everything just to get the role.”

However, most people appreciated the actress for looking superb in her perfectly toned body. “I don’t know why are you so hot”, wrote a user. Another comment read, “Neeed pic of that blue bikini.” One more comment appreciated her effort and said, “Nowadays girls are wearing bikini with more confidence.”

One user tried to joke around, saying, “Question is who is that following you with camera? Another user wrote, “upload more bikini pics of you in maldives.”

You can watch the video here which was captioned as ‘Take Me Back.’

For the unversed, Priya Prakash Varrier is a Malayalam actress who shot to fame with her film Oru Adaar Love. She grabbed headlines when the teaser of her film Sridevi Bungalow was released as it was a loosely and badly fictional story of actress Sridevi’s death.

Priya Prakash Varrier will make her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla‘s Yaariyan 2. The film has been shot but has to announced yet.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

