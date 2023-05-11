SS Rajamouli is one of the finest filmmakers India has witnessed. From taking Telugu cinema to a global platform to winning an Academy Award for RRR, he has been there, done that. This is why his name also deserves a certain respect and excitement. After the phenomenal success of RRR, fans are eagerly waiting for Rajamouli’s next which is supposed to be a film starring Mahesh Babu and the character will be inspired by Lord Hanuman.

Now, at a recent event, Rajamouli talked about his dream project, and hold your breath before we speak that out loud. It is Mahabharat. The director has been multiple times associated with the project but he never denied or agreed to be working on the same. But, during a recent conversation, the filmmaker called Mahabharata his dream project and talked about how he plans to turn his vision into reality.

The Baahubali director confessed that Mahabharat indeed is his ultimate goal. “If I get to the point of making Mahabharat, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharat that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film”, quoted India Today.

SS Rajamouli even called all his films, inspired loosely by the Hindu mythological epic, and said, “Every film I make, I feel that I’m learning something to ultimately make Mahabharat. So that’s my dream and every step is towards that.”

Interestingly, Rajamouli took inspiration for his RRR characters from the Hindu mythological epics Ramayana and Mahabharata. While Ram Charan Teja’s character was inspired by Ram of Ramayana, Jr NTR’s character was loosely inspired by Bheema of Mahabharat. It is rumoured that his next with Mahesh Babu will also have his lead character based on Hanuman.

Now it would be interesting to see SS Rajamouli making a Mahabharat and we are sure fans are already imagining a star cast. Do you have a star cast in mind as well? Let us know in the comments section below.

