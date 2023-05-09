Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most prominent actresses in the South who is slowly transitioning towards web and Bollywood, and her fans are pretty excited about her future projects. Besides Citadel, the actress is now making headlines for buying a plush 3BHK duplex apartment in Jayabheri Orange County in Hyderabad, which is worth Rs 7.8 crores and comes with magnificent amenities. And this has come after her recent film Shaakuntalam flopped at the box office. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sam is very popular among her fans, with over 26 million followers on Instagram. The actress is currently making headlines for her upcoming film ‘Kushi’ opposite heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. The makers recently released a song from it that gives a glimpse into their chemistry onscreen.

A report by CRE Matrix, which happens to be a real estate data analytics firm, made revelations about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s luxurious new property. The Citadel actress has bought her 3BHK at Rs 7.8 crore in Jayabheri Orange County in Hyderabad, and the property comes with six parking slots.

The description on the site read, “The property has a super built-up area of 7,944 sq ft, with 3,920 sq ft on the 13th floor and 4,024 sq ft on the 14th floor.” The property comes under a posh society named Nanakramguda in Hyderabad and she already owns a lavish house in Jubilee Hills. Besides this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also owns an extraordinary home in Mumbai worth Rs 15 crores.

Sam has been travelling a lot owing to her professional commitments and has her base in Hyderabad in her posh Jubilee Hills apartment, where she resides with her two pups – Hash and Saasha.

What are your thoughts on Samantha Ruth Prabhu buying a plush property in Hyderabad post-Shaakuntalam failure at the box office? Tell us in the space below.

