Ram Charan and his pregger wife, Upasana Konidela, are enjoying every minute of their pregnancy phase. However, after Priyanka Chopra opened up about freezing her eggs early in her age, Upasana also revealed that she and Ram had also decided to do the same early in their marriage so that they never have to face any difficulty in future. Keep scrolling to get the scoop.

Ram is one of the finest actors in the South film industry who recently got global fame for his film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli and received great appreciation from everyone. For the unversed, He had fallen head over heels for Upasana and got married in 2012, and now the couple is expecting their first child.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Mid-day, Upasana Konidela broke her silence and revealed that she and her husband Ram had decided to freeze her eggs early in their marriage to focus on their career at that time. She said, “Ram and I took a call very early in our marriage when it comes to storing our eggs. We definitely believed that for various reasons we need to focus on our careers at that point of time.”

“Today, both of us are at a stable place where we can afford to take care of the child with the income we are generating by ourselves and give our child that lifestyle and stability. We didn’t let anything in the way of our thoughts and I think that is something I respect a lot in our relationship,” Upasana Konidela further added.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra also revealed that she had frozen her eggs while she was filming for Quantico. She had even mentioned that she chose that path at the suggestion of her mother, Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. For the unversed, Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed their first baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 via surrogacy as PeeCee had some ‘medical complication’.

Did you know that Upasana Konidela had frozen her eggs for the future? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Priya Prakash Varrier, The Wink Girl, In A Tiny Blue Bikini Is Melting The Internet; Netizens React “Don’t Know Why You’re So Hot”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News