Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2 is amongst the most awaited Indian films. In the last month, the makers teased the audience by showing the first glimpse and ever since then, the excitement level has increased tremendously. The hype went to the next level when it was recently learnt that audio rights had been sold for a whopping 65 crores. Now, here’s all you need to know about the same!

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa was a commercial success at the box office. The film grabbed all the attention because it managed to do good business despite Covid restrictions and the 50% occupancy rule. More than anything, the superb business of the Hindi dubbed version got the film all the limelight. Along with it, the social media craze helped in creating a huge impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few weeks ago, we learnt that the makers of Pushpa 2 secured a monstrous deal of 65 crores for audio rights. But now, as per the report in Track Tollywood, it is all fake and such numbers are being circulated by the film’s team to create fake hype. In reality, the audio rights of all languages have been sold for 20 crores, as per the portal. This figure is 69% less than the earlier reported figure of 65 crores.

This is not the first time Pushpa 2’s numbers are getting questioned. Earlier, reports stating the film had received a 1000 crores deal for theatrical rights were doing rounds on the internet. Later, it was discovered that such reports were all fake. In reality, apart from the Telugu and Hindi versions, no other dubbed versions are getting big offers.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Priya Prakash Varrier, The Wink Girl, In A Tiny Blue Bikini Is Melting The Internet; Netizens React “Don’t Know Why You’re So Hot”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News