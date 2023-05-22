Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and the team are all geared up for a grand release of Adipurush. After months of trolling, the film is getting some momentum on its side due to the trailer, which was recently unveiled. It seems that the Darling actor will get a big opener to his name in the Hindi version, but will it beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion? Let’s discuss it below with the trailer impact!

Helmed by Om Raut, the magnum opus was a target of merciless trolls due to its poor teaser. Since then, the team has made a lot of effort and a huge cost has been spent to get things on track. And the latest outcome is better than a really bad teaser. Considering this, expectations have started to build up now for the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking more about the recently released trailer of Adipurush, it wasn’t that good, but still, it was a much better promo to excite movie lovers than its teaser. The makers smartly cut the trailer by showcasing scenes that are shot on a large canvas coupled with Ajay-Atul’s powerful background score. Hiding Saif Ali Khan’s look after all the controversy was a wise decision.

Ever since the trailer came out, there has been some positivity for Adipurush. That’s enough boost for such a huge film to take a big opening at the box office. Prabhas enjoys a huge pull among the Hindi audience, and given the subject of Ramayana at its core, it’s a double-barrelled gun for sure.

Considering the momentum changing in favour of Adipurush, the film is expected to start in the range of 30-35 crores with its Hindi version. As the Prabhas starrer is a non-holiday release, such a start would be considered a good one. With this, Saaho‘s day 1 of 24.40 crores (Hindi) would be comfortably crossed. Surpassing Baahubali 2’s day 1 of 41 crores (Hindi) looks impossible currently. But who knows, with a good promotional strategy, the film might even challenge it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Fast X Box Office Day 4: Enjoys A Very Good Extended Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News