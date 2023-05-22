Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa led Fast X has taken a rocking start at the worldwide box office during its extended opening weekend. The film has performed much better than the early predictions by surpassing $300 million, becoming the second-best opening weekend grosser in 2023. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Louis Leterrier, the 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise opened to mixed reviews from critics. But that’s not bothering the makers and exhibitors as the film has clicked in a big way with its target audience, i.e. action movie lovers. After opening in several markets on Wednesday, there’s no slowing down and in the latest development, the estimated collection is above $300 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the report in Deadline, Fast X has earned an estimated total of $319 million at the worldwide box office. This makes it the second-best weekend opener after The Super Mario Bros Movie. Out of this, the overseas total is $251.4 million, marking the start in the international market. Also, it’s the second-best start for the franchise after The Fate of the Furious.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel recently revealed that he gifted his son the car from the Toretto garage on the latter’s birthday. He also shared that the film is all about ‘family’. However, this time the film will blend in the themes of parenthood and survival.

Talking about the evolution of the Fast & Furious franchise, the actor told IANS, “By blood or by bond, family is family. In the earlier years of this franchise, we were exploring the concept of brotherhood, cherishing and celebrating family. Then, as the mythology continued and evolved naturally, we were going to end up discussing fatherhood, and in Fast X you will see the representation of parenthood where survival is everything. It’s something that every father and mother in the world can identify with.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: IB 71 Box Office Day 9: Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Shows Impressive Growth On Second Saturday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News