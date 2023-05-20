Fast X was released on May 19 and has been the talk of the town. People are happy to watch the first part of the last instalment of the franchise that has been running for more than two decades now. Everyone is loving Din Viesel’s performance as Dominic Torettor, and that makes us wonder, what if he was not a part of the film? What if Timothy Olyphant had said yes to the role?

For the unversed, Scream 2 star Timothy was initially kept in mind for the role of Dom, but he said no to it. To know what really happened, scroll on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per EW, producer Neal Moritz once said, “The studio said, ‘If you get Timothy Olyphant to play the role of Dominic Toretto, the movie’s greenlit. We went to Tim, and he passed, and we wondered if we were going to get to make it.” But thankfully, Vin Diesel had made an impact with his character Riddick in Pitch Black, and hence, he was zeroed in to play the protagonist in the physics-defying action franchise. So, the question arises, what really made Tim say no?

Timothy Olyphant appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen once and revealed the reason why he said no to Fast & Furious. He said, “I just thought, well, this will just be stupid, and I thought no one is gonna wanna see this movie eight or nine different times. I mean, by the third or fourth sequel, people are gonna definitely get bored of it. Right?”

Wrong! It seems Tim made quite an error in judgment by refusing the Fast & Furious franchise. The movies have been earning quite profitably in Hollywood (grossed over $5 billion globally to date) and have become one of the biggest action-thriller franchises ever.

But despite everything, Timothy Olyphant said that he did not regret his decision and added, “No. It’s not my thing.”

Well, at the end of the day, one’s loss is another’s gain! Let us know what you think of this coincidence, and for more details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Emma Watson Was Left With Bleeding Lips During A Passionate Scene With Co-Star Douglas Booth In Noah: “We Were Exhausted, It Was Just Not Pretty At All”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News