British icon Emma Watson has had her share of her love-making scenes in movies but one of them left her injured. Emma is best known for the Harry Potter series with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint and has cemented her position in Hollywood as an A-lister. Speaking of the incident, Emma was left with bleeding lips during a passionate scene with actor Douglas Booth when she was filming her biblical blockbuster, Noah. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Speaking of her incident, the publication Daily Star reported that Emma Watson was left with bleeding lips after filming repeated takes of a steamy scene with co-star Douglas Booth. Speaking about it during an appearing on the TV show Lorraine way back in 2014, Emma said, “We had this one scene where we had to run at each other and fit into this perfect passionate kiss.”

The 33-year-old star added, “We were fine for the first four and five takes but by the sixth, we were just nutting each other. My lip was bleeding, I think I hurt Doug’s nose, we were exhausted. It was just not pretty at all.”

The 2014 movie Noah also starred Russell Crowe, Anthony Hopkins and Jennifer Connelly in prominent roles. The American epic biblical drama film was directed by Darren Aronofsky, who co-wrote the screenplay with Ari Handel.

Emma Watson began her acting journey with the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The actress received a lot of love and attention for playing the role of Hermoine Granger. She has appeared in all eight films in the movie franchise.

