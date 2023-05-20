Taylor Swift is busy with her Eras Tour, and with that comes up some tales of devoted fans of the singer like someone auctioning their pair of contacts who witnessed a concert and this latest where took up the job of a security guard because he couldn’t get the tickets. Davis Perrigo, who is an accountant by profession, decided to take a job as a guard to see Swift. Hence it has been once again proven that fans would go to any lengths to witness their idols in action.

A few days ago, one of the fans utilised it financially by putting up their contact lenses for auction, which had been to Taylor’s concert. Perrigo now has got this one thing ticked off from his bucket list, and it happened because of other Swifties as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buzzing Pop on Twitter shared the news of Davis Perrigo applying for the job of a security guard to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert. Perrigo works as an accountant in Nashville who is an ardent fan of the pop icon and feared that he would never be able to witness the singer’s magic on stage ever. Driven by that fear of not being able to fulfil his dream, he chose this path, and look how he is now a social media sensation.

Nashville security guard, who went viral for singing along during Taylor Swift’s #Eras Tour, reveals he applied to be a guard because he couldn’t get tickets. pic.twitter.com/xU6AGiY40I — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 19, 2023

As per News Channel 5 Nashville, Davis applied for the job of a security guard at the event and luckily for him, he got the job allowing him to be at the concert. But it came with a disclaimer that Davis is not allowed to use a phone while on duty; however, he was recorded chiming along with Taylor Swift by other Swifties. Perrigo, who is happily married, reportedly said, “My wife jokes that I sing Taylor Swift songs with such passion for someone who’s never been broken up with. ” See his viral video on Twitter’s Taylor Swift Museum.

ℹ️ | Davis Perrigo, the security guard who went viral after singing along to Taylor Swift at #TSTheErasTour, applied for the job after being unable to secure tickets! "My wife jokes that I sing Taylor Swift songs with such passion, considering I've never been broken up with,"… pic.twitter.com/VGw5j9W4OH — Taylor Swift Museum (@theswiftmuseum) May 19, 2023

He even showed his video to his co-workers, and talking about that, he said, “I showed someone at work, like, ‘Hey, this video got 10,000 views,’ and then by that night, it was over one million. I was like, ‘OMG, this is out of control.” The netizens impressed by this Taylor Swift fan’s dedication can’t stop appreciating him or admiring him. Check out the comments below:

“i would do this too”

“He gets to see his favorite artist AND gets paid for it.”

“MOVE IM APPLYING”

“i’ll give him free tickets to my bedroom”

“We stan a cultured King”

“And he had to keep his back to the stage the whole time ! Strong guy”

“It’s all about the security guards on this tour.”

And for more Hollywood news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taylor Lautner Reacts To Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Re-release & Prays For John Mayer, Netizens React “And That’s Why We’ll Always Be Team Jacob…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News