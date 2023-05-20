Former adult movie star Mia Khalifa might have dated a few men in her life but she might also be interested in women. The 30-year-old, in a recent interview, dropped a hint about the same whilst talking about relationships. Mia in the interview also spilled the beans on what she is looking for in a potential partner and that she is on the lookout for a new relationship. Scroll down to read more.

In the interview, Mia admitted that she has always found it difficult to find a relationship. Ms Khalifa, whose real name is Sarah Joe Chamoun, was earlier married to her high school boyfriend after moving to the US with her family. However, the duo split in 2014 and ultimately got divorced in 2016.

Speaking on her relationships, according to the website Ladbible, Mia Khalifa sat with Steven Bartlett from The Diary of a CEO on YouTube and claimed that gender may not be a factor for her while looking for true love – thus dropping a hint that she is not opposed to a relationship with a woman. “I don’t know what I’m expecting, I haven’t gone into the dating world in probably six years, I’ve been in long-term relationships,” said Mia.

Mia Khalifa then dished out the qualities she is looking for in a relationship saying, “Emotional intelligence, and a good relationship with their therapist and with therapy in general, who’s constantly working on themselves, is self aware, and understands the ebbs and flows of life and emotions, and how it’s not always going to be even keeled how it will oscillate.”

The Lebanon native then claimed, “But that doesn’t mean go from good to toxic, it means go from good to needing a little more support than you normally have..” When Bartlett remarked, “Men are not necessarily the best at emotional intelligence” to which Khalifa laughed and replied, “I’m not ruling out women.”

Khalifa previously claimed she only got into the adult film industry at the insistence of her then-husband. She also recalled once how a director had informed her that while “performing” s*xual act, she would be obliged to don the cultural headpiece. During a conversation with another publication, Mia Khalifa said, “I said to him ‘You’re going to get me f**king killed’” when the adult film director wanted to wear a hijab while performing. When asked why she didn’t say no, Khalifa said: “Being 21, I didn’t know that I could speak up.”

Mia Khalifa is now a social media personality with more than 27 million followers on Instagram alone.

