On the joyous occassion of Mother’s Day, many celebrated the day showcasing their bond with their mothers with special social media posts. Several celebrities, too, took to social media to pen warm words for their mother. But Mia Khalifa took the other route.

The former adult star took to Twitter to request a Mother’s Day card from a select number of people who had fulfilled very specific criteria. She sent her fans into a wild frenzy following an X-rated Mother’s Day plea. Scroll down to know more.

As the world celebrated Mother’s Day, Mia Khalifa didn’t miss her chance to have some fun. She wrote on Twitter, “If you’ve ever s*cked my titties, you owe me a Mother’s Day card tomorrow.” Take a look at the tweet below:

If you’ve ever sucked my titties you owe me a Mother’s Day card tomorrow — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 13, 2023

Soon after Mia Khalifa’s tweet went viral, her 5.4 million followers were quick to flock to the comments section and continue the joke. A user wrote, “For sure, I’ll make that happen,” while another wrote, “I’ll make sure it gets in the mail asap!” A third wrote, “Gonna be a lot of cards…”

A fourth user then wrote, “How do I get on the waitlist?” Another user commented, “Cant help but wonder how many Father’s Day cards you gotta cook up for next month 😂” Interestingly, one user stated he would send one anyway, even though he had never performed the act, “I haven’t done that yet, but I will be sending you a card tomorrow anyway.”

Previously, Mia Khalifa shared a video of a green Regen Lab piece of machinery, which took her blood and started: “Spinning it to separate the plasma! (This is illegal in most competitive sports).”

Her next update read: “Numbing my face because this hurts.”

