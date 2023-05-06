American fantasy drama Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows with fans worldwide. Many influencers often indulge in cosplay for various events and parties. Their pictures also go viral on social media as well. However, Mia Khalifa posed in a fantasy costume in a GoT-inspired cosplay look this time.

Just days after giving a talk at the University of Oxford, the former p*rn star turned Instagram celebrity posted a selfie on her Instagram story dressed up like fan favourite Daenerys Targaryen from HBO’s fantasy series. Scroll down to know more.

Mia Khalifa shared a picture of herself in a black & white wig and low-cut brown top. She finished her make-up with jewelled tears underneath her eyes. Even though the pic was taken at a low angle, she looked sultry. Sharing the picture, she captioned it ‘Mother of Dragons’ with a dragon emoji.

Take a look at the picture below:

Soon after the former adult actress shared the picture on her Instagram, many fans heaped praises on her and appreciated her Daenerys Targaryen look. A user wrote, “You are the reason for my living,” while a second fan declared “Perfect love of my life”.

Many of her followers think the Game of Thrones outfit will be a new addition to her OnlyFans account, where she shares sexy photos with her followers.

Meanwhile, Mia Khalifa is on her global tour. She was seen near London today to enjoy the Coronation celebrations. Stopping by a life-size cardboard cut out of the king, she jokingly lent out the window to comment about the king’s infamous leaked conversations with Camilla, where he claimed he wished he were a “tampon”. Mia said: “Just checking whether it was a normal or supersized tampon?”

