HBO’s Game of Thrones series generated a cult following in pop culture. The actors and actresses not to mention enjoyed a massive fan following and received immense fame because of it. Emilia Clarke, who played the titular role of Danaerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi, aka Mother of Dragons and Whatnot, was seen opposite Jason Momoa’s Khal Drogo in Season 1 of the series. The show is known for violence, n*dity and s*xual content. Emilia and Momoa’s character had a scene where she was r*ped by Momoa’s Khal Drogo. Clarke, who is now all set to make her MCU debut with Secret Invasion, once shared an incident relating to that r*pe scene from Game of Thrones.

The popular series was based on the works of George RR Martin; last year, the audience got to see a spin-off of the show, House Of the Dragon. It is about the downfall of the House Targaryen, and that show, like its predecessor, ruled the hearts of the audiences.

Emilia Clarke in one of the episodes of the famous Graham Norton Show, shared that her co-star Jason Momoa took it upon himself to lighten up the mood on the set before their r*pe scene. She revealed on the show, “There was the lovely, uh, the lovely r*pe scene…so obviously, there’s n*dity and you kind of have to try to lighten the mood. So he decided to not use a modesty sock but use a beautiful pink, fluffy sock.”

The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke further added, “So getting that close-up from me looking petrified, just like ‘I didn’t want it to happen’ [drew] lots of laughter—’It’s huge and it’s big and I don’t know what to do!'”

Jason Momoa, too, addressed the mentioned situation in one of his interviews. Talking to E! News, he shared, “She was like, ‘Jason has a fluffy pink thing on his p*nis. And they were like, “Momoa, we need to get this shot! We have to go!’ And I was like, ‘I’m the only f–ker in here n*ked! I don’t see anything more appropriate than me having a good time. I mean, this is awkward. Just let me make her laugh and I’ll try to get through this.'”

On the professional front, Emilia Clarke’s MCU series, Secret Invasion, is expected to start streaming on Disney+ on 21st June.

