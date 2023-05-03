Alabama Barker might not be a Kardashian or Jenner but she surely has rubbed off some of the sassiness and controversial-ness from her stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. The 17-year-old showed who gave a fitting response to trolls shaming her for her makeup looks and her age. Alabama is the daughter of Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Being associated with famous parents often puts a target on the children getting judged by the people at every move.

For the unversed, Kourtney and Travis renewed their wedding vows for the third time last year. The medical personnel and the singer share three children from her past marriage with Scott Disick and his two, including Alabama with Moakler. The Kardashian share a pretty close relationship with her stepdaughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alabama Barker shared a TikTok video where she sported full-on glam makeup with dagger-shape cat eyeliner, lash extensions and a statement lip. She was seen posing at different angles as she mimed the lyrics of the song Neighbourhood Hoochie by MCM Raymond. She was in her jammies in black colour.

As per reports, including The Sun and E! News, Kourtney Kardashian’s step-daughter Alabama Barker stuck out her tongue at her followers alongside pouting in the alleged video clip. She captioned the video, “When Kathryn with 3 kids only waterline liner, 4 different coloured blonde, & Tom shoes, talk about my makeup or age.” It featured the sound saying, “I’ll tell you what you look like, but you won’t like it”, in the background.

A netizen, who is clearly not a fan of Alabama Barker, commented on the video, “Nobody likes you.” It prompted her to take the time out and respond as she wrote, “Damn sounds personal.” A few days ago, she shared a pic of her slouching in her pool, wearing a skimpy bikini and exposing her body. Barker got criticised for posting such a revealing photo; some even asked Kourtney to intervene.

A few days ago, Kourtney Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner could be seen saying that they should speak about the beauty standards they have been setting for others. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments!

And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Tony Stark’ Gets A Special Trailer Release To Celebrate 15 Glorious Years Of Iron Man & MCU, Fans Go Gaga, One Says “He Got Away Too Early…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News