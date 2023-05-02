Jennifer Lawrence Earned More Than Double Of What Game Of Thrones' Sophie Turner Got In X-Men For Her Special Appearance?

One of the highest-paid actresses in the world is Jennifer Lawrence. She has come a long way since making waves with her performance in the indie thriller Winter’s Bone to taking on high-profile projects, including in the successful X-Men movie series.

Lawrence played the role of Mystique in multiple films from 2011 – 2019. Her final appearance to date as the mutant is the one that really boosted the actor’s net worth. If reports are to be believed, Lawrence drew a much larger pay for her work in Dark Phoenix than the movie’s female lead, Sophie Turner.

Following the success of X-Men: First Class, Jennifer Lawrence reprised her role as Mystique in X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014 and X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016. When Dark Phoenix, an X-Men movie, was being developed in 2019, Lawrence had already moved on to other projects. However, she was requested to record an extended cameo at the film’s very beginning.

Even though Jennifer Lawrence only appeared in just a few scenes of Dark Phoenix, the production team had to spend a lot of money to secure the famous performer. Lawrence received a pay of about $4.7 million for her work on Dark Phoenix, as per BuzzFeed report. Sophie Turner, on the other hand, who played Jean Grey/Phoenix in the film, only received a little over $2 million for the part, claims Things report.

Lawrence’s appearance as Mystique in Dark Phoenix remains her final. Fans are unsure whether the actor could resume her role as Mystique at some time, despite the fact that additional X-Men films are undoubtedly in the pipeline. After playing Mystique in the X-Men film series and Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games series, Lawrence has had enough of high-profile franchise work.

