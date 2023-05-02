The Flash, led by Ezra Miller and helmed by director Andy Muschietti has been creating a lot of buzz lately. The film is said to play a crucial role in connecting the old DCEU with James Gunn and Peter Safran’s cinematic universe. The movie will hit the theatres soon, and just a month and more is left in it. The budget of the much-awaited film has been revealed by the film’s production designer Paul Austerberry. Scroll below to find out how much Miller’s solo film cost the studio.

For the unversed, the film was supposed to release around 2018 in between Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was again supposed to be a two-part film. But unfortunately, things did not pan out the way it was supposed to. As for the film, it is based on the storyline of Flashpoint, with a few changes made here and there. The trailer already piqued the interest of the fans upon its release, and as per insider reviews about the film, they have all been nothing but positive.

The Flash production designer Paul Austerberry in an interview with CBC, revealed that the Ezra Miller-led DCEU film had cost $220 million, and that’s not a small number. Paul said, “This movie is a big deal for Warner Bros.” For the record, Austerberry has won an Oscar in Production Designing for the film The Shape of Water.

Austerberry further shared that The Flash was filmed in two different chunks as the film involves separate timelines and alternate versions of Barry Allen. Speaking Miller, the Oscar Winning designer, said that they would switch roles every few days, and Miller worked six days a week with three days off during the entire shoot. Other than the alternated timelines and different Barrys, the film also has two Batmans, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. There is also Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle, and Michael Shanon’s General Zod will be returning too.

According to reports including Comicbook, the budget of the previous DCEU films was Man of Steel cost around $225 million, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice was $263, Justice League cost Warner Bros. around $300 million, and Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Adam was done in the budget of about $200 million. The Flash was announced in 2014 with all these movies and it will finally make it to the theatres on 16th June.

