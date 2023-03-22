The DC movies are in the news after Shazam! Fury of The Gods could not perform any good at the box office. As the movie received mixed reviews, it somehow maintained to stand on its feet and stay relevant for the superhero fandom. However, recent reports have also dragged Black Adam actor Dwayne Johnson into the brawl, as many claims that he jinxed some changes to the appearance of the characters in the credit scenes of the Zachary Levi starrer sequel.

Being a part of the old DCEU, Shazam! Fury of The Gods was supposed to have a cameo by The Rock, as it was rumoured for a long time. While that did not happen, read on to find out what the movie’s director has to say about it!

Recently, a report flew about how Dwayne Johnson wanted to be the main centre along with Henry Cavill’s Superman in the DC movies moving forward with Black Adam. Dwayne also vetoed characters from the Black Adam to appear in the post-credits scene in Levi’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Adding to the report, Shazam 2 director David F. Sandberg told The Hollywood Reporter that the scene “fell apart three days before we were going to roll cameras,” forcing him to bring alternate characters last-minute into the credit scenes of the movie.

As per the report, Dwayne Johnson’s interference in the movie also jinxed a potential Zachary Levi’s Shazam cameo in Black Adam. While reacting to the report, the Shazam actor also shared a post mentioning the issue and commented, “The truth shall set you free.”

While the second Shazam movie is finding difficulty to be a hit, the cameo by Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman could not add much to it. However, the chances of the third movie seems to be less promising as the DC movies are having a new vision within the DCU.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

