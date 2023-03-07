After being a legendary WWE champion, Dwayne Johnson carved a niche for himself in the entertainment business. If a face is expected to pop up in every action-packed movie, then it has to be Dwayne’s. He has a stout physique and a well-built body. Although we know he loves to work out and do intensive exercise even after being allegedly accused of using steroids, the actor revealed the secret behind his workout motivation. And it’s not what you are thinking or maybe it is! Keep scrolling to find out!

Dwayne aka The Rock, often gets slammed for his huge physique. While some accuse him of using drugs, some laud his genetics. However, once the actor spoke the truth.

Once, Dwayne Johnson took to his Youtube channel named The Rock and gave opinions about love in his video. And when a fan asked, “How do you find the motivation to work out every day with having a partner, baby’s mama, kids, and a job that’s nonstop?” The actor’s response left us in splits as he didn’t mention his workout routine or anything, but his creative answer won hearts for sure.

Crediting his wife Lauren Hashian, Dwayne Johnson shared, “All jokes aside, we always look for that balance in life. All of us, we look for that balance, we look for that anchor, what those anchors can be. I am very lucky that I have a woman in my life, a partner I have been with for 10 years, Lauren Hashian, that’s my lovely lady, my baby mama, and who helps me find that anchor.”

But that’s not it. The Rock’s workout motivation is something that well, we all should follow. Why? Dwayne Johnson further added to the conversation and had shared, “How do I find the motivation to work out? Well, I just, I bust in the bedroom, completely n*ked, when Lauren’s laying there…Here it is. Here it is, dreams come true, it’s called heaven.”

Check out the video here:

Now, you know what motivates Dwayne Johnson to keep himself fit and healthy apart from the intensive gym routine. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

