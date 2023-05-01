Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most adored international celebrities. The beautiful diva enjoys a massive fanbase all across the globe. Well, being a celebrity has its own pros and cons, one is always under scrutiny, and a lot of times, the personal stuff of celebrities too comes under public radar. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Jennifer Lawrence’s private pictures were leaked on the internet without her consent, which deeply impacted the actress. She once opened up about it and said the trauma would stay with her forever. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Jennifer is known for speaking her mind, and when it comes to putting out her opinion, she never minces her words; however, once her private pictures were leaked online, that left her shattered and years later, during an interview, she admitted that she really never got over the trauma.

The Red Sparrow actress Jennifer Lawrence was among first 100 high profile people who were targetted in the 4chan scandal of September 2014. The hack saw the n*de pictures of celebs, musicians, models and presenters. The actress once opened up about the trauma she went through it. During an interview with Vanity Fair, she said, “Anybody can go look at my n*ked body without my consent, any time of the day. Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever.”

In a similar conversation, the actress revealed that it was absolutely disgusting. She said, “Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe that we even live in that kind of world.”

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence still living with the trauma of n*de pictures? We think it is completely unfair. Let us know your views in the comment section below!

