Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous names in the entertainment world, and the reality star enjoys a massive fan following globally. In fact, for the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, you can love or hate them but certainly can’t ignore them. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Kendall Jenner was discussing things with Skims founder on an episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, which turned out into an ugly physical brawl between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim where Khloe Kardashian had to intervene as things got really serious between the two elder siblings. Scroll below to watch the video.

There have been multiple occasions where we have seen Kim and Kourtney fighting and not being on the same page with each other. But three years ago, their physical fight became viral on social media when it was telecasted on television during one of the episodes.

Hayu shared a clip on their YouTube channel, where Kim Kardashian initially discussed things with Kendall Jenner, which later escalated into a massive fight with her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian.

In the video, Kim Kardashian takes a subtle dig at Kourtney Kardashian while talking about work ethics which, for obvious reasons, didn’t go well with her, and she threw a bottle which quickly escalated into a physical fight between the sibling’s duo. Watch below:

Reacting to the clip on YouTube, a user commented, “Kim is the perfect example that money will never be synonymous with class or education.”

Another user commented, “We don’t all have to do things the same way”, Kourtney’s words of wisdom.”

A third user commented, “I’m on Kourt’s side with this one. When people are constantly get disrespected, they get angry.”

A fourth commented, “Have you noticed that Kim even says this “Me and Kourtney, Me and Khloe” a second time to make sure Kourtney hears it. She is always the one starting it.”

