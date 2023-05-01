As the Guardians of the Galaxy movies are coming up with their last movie from the franchise, the future of its characters is uncertain. While we never know when we will get to see these characters again, the audiences will definitely miss the team-up of MCU characters from outer space. Recently, director James Gunn has shared about the death of Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War and the return of a different version in the later parts.

The death of Zoe Saldana’s Gamora has been one of the MCU’s most talked about and confusing events. As the character died for the exchange of the Soul stone, her return in Avengers: Endgame made Peter Quill fall in love again until she kicked him in the n*ts. However, it was not as lovely that Star-Lord would have imagined, as she was not in love with him and had no memory of the early adventures of the Guardians.

Director James Gunn initially thought of Gamora’s death as it was always part of his plan, but the Avengers movies slightly altered the timeline. During a conversation with ComicBook, the director says he planned to kill Gamora in the second GOTG movie instead of Yondu. He knew about Zoe Saldana’s time as Gamora was limited, “so [he] was going to have [Gamora] die:”

Before ultimately deciding on Yondu’s death, the GOTG director believed it would be a catalyst for Peter Quill‘s character development in the sequel. He “thought she was the one that was going to sacrifice herself, and Quill was going to learn about himself as opposed to Yondu in the second movie, and I thought different of it.”

Later in the conversation, James Gunn also admitted that he was anxious about “killing Michael Rooker’s Yondu in the second GOTG movie because he was his friend. “I think at the time I was afraid of killing Michael Rooker because he’s my friend,” said the director.

