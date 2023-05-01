American rapper Kanye West is considered one of the best-selling music artists in the industry. He has sold over 160 million records and has a massive fan following. However, he has often landed in controversies due to his remarks on social media.

His outspoken views on awards shows, the music and fashion industries, U.S. politics, race, and slavery that has often sparked controversies. But in 2008, he was arrested after a scuffle with paparazzi. Scroll down to know more.

As Kanye West waited for a flight to Honolulu, a photographer and a video cameraman approached him, according to a Los Angeles International Airport statement. After “an altercation ensued,” both cameras—including a $10,000 video camera—were broken, according to MTV. The concept of “altercation” in general usage seems to encompass pushing, screaming, gravity, and the effects of an airport floor on the casings of digital cameras.

West, his tour manager, and his bodyguard Don Crowley were all taken into custody by LAX police when they arrived. They faced felony vandalism charges. The first snap-happy photographer was allegedly accosted by West, who then allegedly snatched his camera and threw it to the ground. Crowley chased after the other paparazzo and knocked his camera to the ground when he started recording the event, er, “altercation” in the neighbourhood.

When police arrived, they approached the video cameraman and inquired about any footage of the altercation. He responded, tending to his broken camera, which he did, to which West allegedly yelled, “Gimme that f*cking tape!” once more, according to TMZ. The overheated hit-maker was detained by police after being restrained.

