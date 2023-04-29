Hollywood star Chris Pratt may have made his name in the industry as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies but there was a time when the actor had to hustle a lot to land a leading role for Marvel films. During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Chris Pratt spilled the beans that he always did not have the best luck when auditioning for Marvel films.

Chris Pratt will soon be seen reprising his role of Star-Lord in the third part of Guardians of the Galaxy. Read on to know what the actor had to say about how he had a rough run with Marvel movies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Pratt told Jimmy Kimmel, “I auditioned for them all. I had a rough run with Marvel. I auditioned for Thor, but not even to be Thor but to be one of the sidekick guys, and I didn’t get a callback.” The actor continued, “Usually they give you a little bit of feedback, and I remember the casting director goes, ‘Wow. You really made a big choice there.’ Which is code for being like: ‘Hey, dial back the acting there, guy.’” Chris then shared after failing multiple auditions, “it got to the point where I was never gonna audition for Marvel again. I was like, ‘This is stupid, I’m never gonna be in a Marvel movie.’”

Chris Pratt further shed light that he auditioned for all the Marvel movies. The 43-year-old actor continued, “Anything that came out that needed a guy that even remotely looked like me, I auditioned for in some way or another. And I would either submit a tape and they would say ‘No, we don’t need to see him,’ or I would get there and see them, they’d go, ‘No, that’s the last time we need to see you.’”

Chris added, “And it was not only just Marvel things but there have been a lot of heroic characters in various films. Not DC characters, but like, you know, Star Trek or Avatar. Anything that was like, ‘This guy walks in and he’s got the ‘it’ factor.’ Over and over again I was like, ‘Well, I definitely don’t have that ‘it’ factor they’re looking for because they don’t even want me to come back.’”

Chris Pratt had earlier revealed how James Gunn had stopped him in the middle of his audition telling him, “I don’t know what you’re doing, but you’re blowing it. This is the moment right now. You just need to stop doing whatever you’re doing and just be real. Just be you.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is all set to hit the theatres in the first week of May 2023.

