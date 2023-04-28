Dwayne Johnson is one of the richest and s*xist Hollywood actors, and he has been a part of many biggest movie franchises. The actor enjoys a massive fanbase and he is fondly known as The Rock by his fans. Despite being a part of many blockbuster films, the actor has also missed out on many significant roles throughout his career. Do you know he was considered to voice the iconic Pokemon character, but unfortunately, he lost the role to Ryan Reynolds. Scroll below to read the details!

When the film Pokemon Detective Pikachu was being planned, many names were considered for the voice of the title character and Dwanye Johnson was also considered for the role.

Ryan Reynolds was the voice behind the title character of Pokemon Detective Pikachu. However, before him, the Fast and Furious actor Dwayne Johnson was also considered for the role but didn’t land the role. Unfortunately for Dwayne Johnson, he could not get the opportunity and moved on to other projects. On getting the opportunity, Ryan Reynolds got the chance to learn more about the world of Pikachu since the actor wasn’t a Pokémon expert going into the film.

According to a The Things Report, after grabbing the role, the actor opened up about his experience and said, “What I found out is they paired a sort of fully rendered CGI version of Pikachu to a bunch of different actors’ voices,” Reynolds said. “And somehow, mine was the one they liked the best. So they sent me that, and I said, ‘Oh, it kind of works!’ So I thought, why not infuse a grumpy, acerbic man into this adorable little yellow guy?”

For the unversed, some of the other voices filmmakers tried out many actors, including Danny DeVito, Mark Wahlberg, and Dwayne Johnson. After trying out a bunch of different actors, the film’s director Rob Letterman said Reynolds was the obvious choice.

