Margot Robbie is among the self-made stars who paved their way through our hearts with her talent. However, before she became a movie star, Margot says she was a “nerd” but particularly for the Harry Potter series. She even lied to her optometrist about her eyesight to get a pair of glasses like Daniel Radcliffe’s in the films. Scroll down to learn how she spent one of her birthdays reading JK Rowling’s books.

Margot is an Australian actor who began her acting career with TV shows. She later moved to the US and starred in the TV series Pan Am. However, her major breakthrough came with the 2011 film The Wolf of Wall Street opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Margot Robbie has often opened up about her love for Harry Potter, both the book and the film franchise. She once appeared on The Graham Norton Show and revealed how she was a nerd for the franchise.

During the show, Graham Norton mentioned how women are “nerd” about movies, to which Margot Robbie said, “When it comes to Harry Potter, I’m a massive, massive nerd.” Norton further showed everyone a childhood picture of the actress, which left everyone in splits. In the photo, a young Margot, probably 12 to 13 years old, could be seen smiling at the camera in a black turtleneck and matching glasses. She held a mug in her hand while a Harry Potter book was in another.

Margot further explained, “Do you know what’s particularly pathetic about this picture? A couple things really.” She continued, “It’s my birthday. That’s how I chose to spend my birthday. Number two, I’m drinking tea. Number three, I’m wearing glasses, even though I don’t need glasses. I lied to the optometrist because I wanted to have glasses like Harry Potter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Boss (@thebigbossreels)

Margot even mentioned that her husband, Tom Ackerly, was one of the extras in the film series. If she had known this earlier, she would have married him a lot before.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Was Accused Of Creating Problems In Chris Hemsworth’s Marriage, But The Thor Actor Said There Was Someone Else His Wife Should Be Threatened From

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News