James Gunn is awaiting the release of his third Guardians of the Galaxy movie and has been promoting the Chris Pratt-starrer movie all over the place. As the star-studded cast of the threequel might be seen for the last time in the MCU, fans are really expecting a lot from the movie, considering the performance of recent movies. However, the director has recently opened up about Star Lord’s representation in Avengers: Infinity War. Read on to find out what he has to say!

Star-Lord received massive backlash in the third Avengers movie, as many believed his attack on Thanos led to the Mad Titan’s Infinity War victory. However, James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy played an essential role in the other Avengers movies.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the GOTG director opened up about the Avengers: Infinity War storylines and how he wanted different things. “They did some things that I wouldn’t have wanted,” said James Gunn while referring to the Thanos fight scene at the Titan. The director also believes that Star-Lord would have killed Gamora if she asked him to.

The director strongly insisted that his version of Peter Quill would never have reacted so emotionally and would have prioritised the fate of the universe over his own grief for killing Gamora. However, this was not the first time the GOTG Director confessed his regrets about his characters in Avengers: Infinity War. In 2018, Gunn regretted the scene where Bautista’s Drax believes he was invisible as it led to a never-ending stream of jokes and memes on the internet.

Apart from the Avengers movie, during the same conversation, James Gunn split beans on how he was convinced to hire Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista for their GOTG roles after watching their improv audition. However, his last MCU project, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, arrives in theatres on Friday, May 5.

