Robert Downey Jr and Susan Down have been happily married since 2005. Sarah Jessica Parker has been blissfully married to Matthew Broderick since 1997. But there was a time when RDJ and SJP were together and totally in love. It was from 1984 to 1991, and they were just eighteen when they started dating. While it all sounds extremely sweet, their love story had a painful ending. Scroll on to learn more.

The reason why a lot of people do not remember that RDJ and SJP dated for almost seven years is because that happened decades ago. However, their relationship had a tragic ending as Sarah had to leave the actor during the dark phase of his life and hoped that he would survive.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr met on the set of their first film, Firstborn, in 1984. They became friends, started dating soon after and moved in together. While the two loved each and enjoyed one another’s company, the Iron Man actor’s substance issue created a wedge between the two. In an interview with Parade Magazine once, RDJ said, “I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn’t jibe with Sarah Jessica because it is the furthest thing from what she is.” The Sex And The City actress prolonged the relationship for the sake of RDJ’s health.

While talking to WTF Podcast, according to Cheatsheet, Sarah Jessica Parker said, “The biggest and hardest choices about those kinds of relationships are feeling brave enough to leave, even if you think they’re going to die. Because you stay, not because you’re in love anymore – You love this person, and you’re afraid they’re gonna die if you aren’t there to shore up their base every single solitary day… I just didn’t want him to die.”

Sarah Jessica Parker added that she had to leave Robert Downey Jr in the end as she had no other option. She said, “There was a huge amount of time spent making sure he was OK. At a certain point, I had the courage to say, ‘I’m going to walk away, and I’m just going to pray that you don’t die.’”

SJP revealed that she did not regret anything about her breakup with the Iron Man actor but learned that partners should care about one another like adults and not parents.

