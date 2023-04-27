Nicole Kidman and Hollywood star Tom Cruise were once “soulmates” whose relationship made headlines until they parted ways after a sudden divorce in 2001, leaving everyone shocked. While the ex-couple did not make any official statement revealing the reason, she refused to join him in the Church of Scientology. However, after the breakup, the actress once said it was another Hollywood former couple, Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie, who would understand her marriage with Tom Cruise.

Nicole and Tom were married for over a decade, and the fans admired the chemistry between the two. However, the claim that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can only understand the bond she shared with her then-husband caused some controversy as Brad and Tom did have a rivalry. Read on to find out what she had to say about her marriage.

While opening up about her marriage with Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman spoke to Vanity Fair. She shared her “intoxicating” experience and talked about how Mr. & Mrs Smith couple would understand. “I’m sure Brad [Pitt] and Angelina [Jolie] have that—because there’s nobody else that understands it except that person who’s sleeping right next to you,” said the actress.

Later in the conversation, Nicole Kidman admitted she found her “great love” in the form of her second husband, Keith Urban. “With no disrespect to what I had with Tom, I’ve met my great love now. And I really did not know if that was going to happen,” said Nicole. She later confessed that she was a child when she got married to Tom Cruise. “I had a lot of time alone, which was really, really good, because I was a child, really, when I got married [to Cruise]. And I needed to grow up.”

Unfortunately, troubled marriages have been a feature of Tom Cruise’s romantic history. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

