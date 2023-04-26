One of the most controversial figures in Hollywood at this point is Ezra Miller, and thanks to the abundance of controversies around him that even The Flash has got all the added spotlight due to his presence. While we move closer to the release of the movie that technically is DCU’s full-blown venture into the multiverse of their realm, it is only making headlines for how good the test screenings and everything around it are progressing. Making news today is director Andy Muschietti, who has made an unignorable comparison with Tom Cruise.

For the unversed, The Flash stars Ezra as Barry Allen. While the movie is touted to be a fun ride, Miller’s real-life doings have brought too many questions for his future in DCU. Many netizens still continue to demand his dismissal because of the very controversial and questionable activities he has done in the past year, also leading to his multiple arrests.

But while all of that continues to make news, one cannot ignore that the audience who has seen The Flash already have only good things to say about the movie. Turns out now director Andy Muschietti is in awe of Ezra Miller and has decided to compare him to Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. Read on to know everything you should about this very interesting update of the day.

As per a Portugese Twitter handle, Andy Muschietti decided to praise Ezra Miller in The Flash by calling him an incredible actor. He chose to reveal how he does all the stunts by himself like Tom Cruise. The translation reads, “Ezra is an incredible actor, and I had the chance to work with one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with. Ezra wanted to do all the stunts, and I let him.” Interestingly, Cruise was the first one to couch for The Flash after watching it.

Andy Muschietti sobre Ezra Miller em #TheFlash “Ezra é um ator incrível e tive a chance de trabalhar com um dos melhores atores com quem já trabalhei. Ezra queriam fazer todas as acrobacias e eu deixei.” pic.twitter.com/lB4DarGkjQ — DCVERSO (@DCverso1) April 25, 2023

However, The Flash continues to make news and trend for various reasons. The movie also stars Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle and ensemble. If is set to hit the big screens on June 16, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

