Hollywood is where the actors are often insecure of each other irrespective of the age difference. The same can be said for Tom Cruise, as once he reportedly wanted to steal the show at the MTV Movie Awards. Tom shocked the audience at the MTV Movie Awards LMAO as his Tropic Thunder character, fat and loud-mouthed studio head Les Grossman, engaged in a dance-off with Jennifer Lopez. However, that was not enough, as he was reportedly insecure about Robert Pattinson, who was Tinseltown’s man-of-the-moment.

Tom Cruise is unarguably one of the most famous celebrities on the planet, but he was once afraid of being irrelevant. With an age gap of 24 years, the Mission Impossible actor was reportedly afraid Robert Pattinson might become Hollywood’s heartthrob. Read on to find out more about it.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Tom Cruise wanted to give Twilight star Robert Pattinson, to whom he presented the Best Global Star award, a run for his money. A Hollywood producer told the publication how the Mission Impossible actor was “trying too hard to be cool at the MTV Movie Awards because he was afraid of losing his status as THE Hollywood hunk.” As he wanted to be in the limelight, he felt he was no longer the teen heartthrob because of his marriage with Katie Holmes.

“He’s going to try his hardest to do whatever he can to stay on top — and if that means trying to outshine Rob, he will,” added the source. Back in 2010, the actor reportedly released his Knight and Day, open within five days (June 25) of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’s June 30 release in purpose as he wanted to prove how he was as popular as Robert Pattinson, who was just 24 years old.

While the old comments by the insiders claimed that Tom Cruise wanted to be relevant, it seems like now he does not need any of that. The same can be said for Robert Pattinson, as both of them are an A-Listers of Hollywood who have a massive fan following.

