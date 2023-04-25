Zendaya can do it all, and we cannot agree more. The actress has not only proved her acting mettle in various movies and shows but also left us all spellbound with her other skills. As Zendaya recently surprised her fans with a special live performance at Coachella, netizens cannot get over wondering what the Euphoria star cannot do. A fan recently made a special video for her to honour her multi-skills, and you cannot miss it.

Zendaya began her career as a child model when she was just eight years old. After posing for various brands, such as Macy’s and Old Navy, she started her acting and dance training. Very few people know that the actress was a backup dancer for Selena Gomez in a Sears commercial.

After these small stints, Zendaya bagged a pivotal role as Rocky Blue in Disney’s Shake It Up in 2010 and was instantly hit to fame. As the show ended in 2013, Zendaya even turned producer of her show KC Undercover. Since then, she has become a Hollywood A-lister with her stunning performances.

To honour how talented the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress is, an Instagram page @fashionngrams shared a video of her showcasing her skills. In the clip, the 26-year-old could be seen dancing, modelling, drawing and singing. The caption read, “She can do it all.” Watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashionn Gramz (@fashionngramz)

Fans could not agree more with the video but reminded the maker to add how amazing Zendaya’s acting skills are. An IG user wrote, “And Act and get a BEAUTIFUL British bf,” talking about the actress’ rumoured beau Tom Holland.

Another penned, “you forgot acting and playing an instrument.”

A third user wrote, “She can’t be normal.”

“The beginning video did her justice 😍❤️ she literally looks like a princess,” penned a fourth one.

Let us know your views on the clip and Zendaya’s multiple skills in the space below.

