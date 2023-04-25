Hollywood biggie Russell Crowe, who was recently seen in Pope’s Exorcist, opened up about his 1997 crime thriller flick L.A. Confidential. The 59-year-old actor in his latest interview shared that the studio behind the film stopped paying for his hotel and rental car with an intention to drop him out of the movie.

In the 1997 Warner Bros. film, Russell Crowe portrayed the role of Wendell “Bud” White, a violent LAPD cop who is out for revenge against corrupt officers in the force. Read on to know for more details.

According to the publication Insider, Russell Crowe in his new interview claimed, “A few days into the rehearsals, the studio stopped paying the bill at the hotel and they stopped paying for my rental car. The studio didn’t want me to be in that role. They wanted, I think, Sean Penn and Robert De Niro in the film, or something.” The renowned actor further stated, “There was probably a four or five-day period there where I was leaving the hotel of a morning by going down the back stairs because I knew the manager of the hotel was waiting for me in the foyer to ask when the bill was going to be paid.”

Russell Crowe recalled, “If I paused and said, ‘I’m not turning up to work,’ they just would have taken that opening to get me out of the movie.” The actor shared that he was undeterred by the studio to get him out of L.A. Confidential.

For the unversed, L.A. Confidential is based on James Ellroy’s 1990 novel of the same name which follows an investigation into multiple homicides in 1950s LA. The movie also stars Kevin Spacey, David Strathairn, Kim Basinger, Danny DeVito, and James Cromwell in prominent roles.

James Ellroy had earlier condemned the film calling it “turkey of the highest form” at the L.A. Times Festival of Books. He had also said, “The director died, so now I can disparage the movie”. He also added that Russell Crowe and Kim Basinger’s performances were impotent.

