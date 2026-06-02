Supergirl is the upcoming DCU movie where the fans will see Jason Momoa in a new role. The Game of Thrones star appeared in the last movie in the DC Extended Universe, Aquaman, and in The Last Kingdom. The movie had better box office results than its predecessor, Aquaman. Now, Momoa is set to begin his new chapter in the new DC Universe (DCU), and will this one surpass the global haul of his last DC film? Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much did Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom collect in its lifetime worldwide?

It is the second installment in the Aquaman franchise, and despite the first film’s massive success, this one failed miserably. It failed for several reasons, including DC Studios’ reboot, the Amber Heard controversy, and superhero fatigue. Jason Momoa as Aquaman, however, was once again appreciated by fans. It reportedly cost $215 million. Released in 2023, it was the last film in the DCEU.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom collected $124.5 million at the North American box office and $440.2 million worldwide. It is more than $600 million less than Aquaman’s global haul, which collected more than $1 billion worldwide. Therefore, Aquaman 2 became a massive box-office failure.

Box office summary of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Domestic – $124.5 million

International – $315.7 million

Worldwide – $440.2 million

Can Supergirl beat the global haul of Aquaman 2?

Supergirl is the upcoming movie in the newly formed DCU. The second one in the DCU, featuring Jason Momoa as Lobo, a new avatar, gives fans a glimpse in the trailer. The fans were left impressed by his appearance and cannot wait to see him in the upcoming movie. The film is tracking to earn between $47 million and $65 million in its opening weekend, according to early estimates. Now to beat the global haul of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it would have to earn $441 million worldwide.

The film has been generating solid buzz, and the trailer has received positive reviews. Therefore, the Milly Alcock starrer could earn this worldwide total in its theatrical run. It is not a very big target for superhero movies, and Milly earned herself a strong fanbase after her stellar performance in House of the Dragon. Jason Momoa as Lobo is also a major attraction in the upcoming movie. Therefore, things are still in Supergirl’s favor and could beat Aquaman 2 worldwide.

What is Supergirl about?

Kara Zor-El celebrates her 23rd birthday by traveling across the galaxy with her dog Krypto. Along the way, she meets the young Ruthye Marye Knoll and encounters a tragedy that leads her on a “murderous quest for revenge.” Supergirl will be released on June 26.

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