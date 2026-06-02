The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Lexie persuading Abe. On the other hand, Paulina supported Chanel through her health issues. Gabi made Philip an offer after her last confession broke them apart. And last but not least, Cat asked EJ for a favor amid his tries to regain memories.

The drama, the secrets, the worry, the doubts, the betrayals, the attempts, and more are about to be elevated in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 2, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama based around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 2, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Marlena giving Xander an ultimatum. Is this regarding Sarah? How will he react to it? On the other hand, Joy opens up to Kate. Is this about returning to town with her daughter and the new bonding with Alex? Does she want to reunite with him? What will she vent?

Up next, Alex and Justin discuss the joys of fatherhood. The news that he is the father to a daughter with Joy was a massive change for him. But he is already stepping up and wanting to be the father baby Kelsey deserves. He is also getting advice from his own father Justin as they bond over this.

Elsewhere, Sarah struggles with a patient. How will she deal with this new issue, and will she be able to get that patient the help they need? When a difficult consultation leaves Chanel uneasy. After all, she is already going through a lot. She is busy being a mother to Trey and is also pregnant.

To add to it, she learned about her breast cancer, which left her shattered. But hope seeped back in when she found out it was treatable. The process needs to happen soon to stop it from progressing, and she has her family’s support. What news will leave her uneasy? Is it about her pregnancy?

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