As July is coming closer, all eyes are on Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie for Mission Impossible 7, titled Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One official trailer. The makers of the movie have been teasing fans ever since it was announced. Now, the director gave another ray of hope to MI fans with a behind the scenes photo as they are speculating the trailer might come soon.

MI is one of the highest-grossing and most beloved film franchises in the world. The film series made Cruise bring IMF agent Ethan Hunt to life and directly into our hearts. The film series has so far seen several commendable stars, including Henry Cavill, Jeremy Renner, Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett and more.

Now, Tom Cruise is set to reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in the series’ first part of the two-part entry. Last year, the movie makers released an official dialogue-less teaser trailer to hint to fans about what the movie would serve. The trailer revealed Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson would reprise their respective roles and welcomed Hayley Atwell to the fam.

As there are less than three months left to Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One release, director Christopher McQuarrie shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring the Yellow Fiat 500 vintage car, which also made its way to the teaser trailer. The picture saw a visual of a video playing on a huge screen while a dog sat before it.

McQuarrie did not write anything in the caption and left it all to the fans’ imagination. Reacting to the same, fans asked him to release the trailer and cracked a few jokes.

One IG user wrote, “They will be editing this film until a week before it’s supposed to be in cinemas,” while another penned, “I never wanted to be a dog more than today.”

An eager fan wrote, “This is such a tease, you’re killing me McQ.” A fourth one wrote, “Are you ever going to GIVE US SOMETHING ???”

Many asked the director to release the film’s trailer ASAP. Meanwhile, revisit Mission Impossible 7 teaser trailer from last year.

