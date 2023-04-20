John Wick: Chapter 4 has left fans confused about the future of Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin. It is impossible for the fans to accept watching the character dying from a bullet that just touched him. However, it was also rumoured that the fifth movie will be shot in continuation of the fourth movie, but now the directors are entirely silent over it.

Reacting to the ending of the franchise’s fourth movie, a new theory claims that John Wick is still alive. Interestingly, the theory is cued with Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue, “Zinda Hai”, from his last blockbuster hit. The fan edit video is just perfect as it shows Keanu Reeves with SRK’s dialogue from Pathan. Watch the video below!

The video starts with a content creator named “Priyanshu Jaiswal”, who has a Youtube account by the name of ‘PJ Explained’ elaborating upon the climax of John Wick: Chapter 4. He says, “ye wahi banda hai jisko koi outnumber nahi kar paya, pura underworld ek ho gaya isko marne ke lie, kitni baar buildingo se gira hai gadiyo se lada, golia lagi, magar phir bhi khada raha, Aur tum mjhe bata rahe ho ki John Wick jisko ek goli chhu kar nikal gayi , wo aise mara?.

The theory did make sense, considering the ending just showed he fell apart on the stairs after his battle with Donnie Yen’s assassin Caine. What makes the video more special is when Mr. Wick says, “Zinda Hai”, which just sums up the whole mood.

Watch the video of John Wick with Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue

The fan-made edit video was posted by a video editor named, “Arjun”. So far, the video has reached around 43.2k views and has over 2.5k likes. The video is cued with Raftaarein, the song from Ra.One by Shekhar Ravjiani and Vishal Dadlani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴛʜᴇ ᴀʀᴊᴜɴ 🎭 (@thearjun.edit)

However, there has been speculation that we might see the fifth and final John Wick movie. It was not made official, but the words were around the internet that the producers and director, Chad Stahelski, are working on the fifth movie. Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

