It appears that controversies are not ready to leave Zachary Levi alone! Ever since the Shazam! Fury of the Gods failed to make an impression at the box office, Levi has been in the news for all the problematic reasons. He’s either clarifying and apologising for apparently attacking other actors and directors or making more brow-raising remarks. This time for a change, he is at the receiving end of an apology. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor Anston Mount publicly apologised to the actor for his comments. Scroll on to learn more.

Levi reprised the role of the titular character in the second instalment of the Shazam series. The movie has been declared a flop at the box office and failed to entertain the viewers. The actor did not take the fall smoothly and made several excuses for the film’s disappointing performance. During one event, he compared Shazam 2 with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4. Anson trolled Levi for his comments with a now-deleted pic on social media that gestured the latter to shut up.

In the following days, Zachary Levi clarified that he didn’t call Shazam! Fury of Gods a better movie than Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4. He simply stated that while one was an action drama, the other was a family film. Anson Mount took this into account and shared his apology on Twitter. He wrote, “So about a week ago I kinda drug my friend [Zachary Levi] for a post that had been taken out of context. First of all, even if it hadn’t been taken out of context, that’s just not something someone should do to a friend and colleague… When it came to my attention that he’d been taken out of context, I didn’t post a correction.”

Take A Look:

An apology:

So about a week ago I kinda drug my friend @ZacharyLevi for a post that had been taken out of context. First of all, even if it hadn’t been taken out of context, that’s just not something someone should do to a friend and colleague… (thread cont’d) — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) April 2, 2023

Anson Mount added, “Of course, Zack being THE most considerate and gracious dude was beyond patient and understanding and really took the time to relate his side of things.” He said that while “humility never tastes good,” it’s nourishing nevertheless. The actor concluded, “It truly amazes me sometimes how big of an a** I can be,” and thanked everyone for their patience.

Well, all is well that ends well, right?

