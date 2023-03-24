Zachary Levi starring DCU film Shazam! Fury of the Gods sequel to the 2019 movie Shazam has been in the news lately but not in a positive light. The sequel Shazam 2, has not been doing so well at the box office, and it was deep in controversy for Gal Gadot’s cameo. The reason for the movies bad reception also allegedly fell upon Dwayne Johnson, who claimed to have gone to great lengths to bring Henry Cavill’s Superman back to the DCU. Now, Zachary Levi in his latest social media live claimed that they too tried to bring Cavill for the first Shazam film too but it did not end as they desired. Keep reading to know the latest piece of information.

Henry’s Superman has become a key point of discussion among the fans ever since his exit from the Studios. But it seems like even the actors involved with the DCU are evidently affected by it. The latest film received a contradictory rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the critics’ score stands at 51% whereas the audience’s score at 87%.

The Shazam 2 star Zachary Levi took to his Instagram account to interact with his fans recently. The DC actor during his live interaction revealed that they tried to get Henry Cavill for the film not just a headless cameo of him. For FYI, it was not Cavill who shot the neckdown scene in Shazam!

Zachary Levi said, “We, for years, have been doing everything we can to fight for you, the fans. Yes, even you fans that don’t like me. All of you fans who love Henry Cavill, we tried desperately to get Henry Cavill in the first movie. He wasn’t a headless Superman because we wanted him to be a headless Superman. We were thwarted. All of these hardworking people were thwarted. We were not allowed to have that happen, okay.” The Shazam 2 star further shared that he too wanted to do the crossovers of DCU characters but everything doesn’t always go as planned.

He said, “Listen guys, I am a comic nerd and I’ve been growing up with this stuff. I love all this stuff. I want to blow all of your minds with all the crossovers and all the goods. And trust me, it bummed me out greatly when we couldn’t get Henry Cavill.” The snippet of his has been going viral on Twitter, here check it out.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods led by Zachary Levi has been released in the theatres on 17th March.

