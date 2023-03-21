The Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe once shared his desired character if he gets a chance to work in the reboot of the movies. While there have been rumours about the franchise’s reboot, fans would be delighted to see the main cast returning in some other character. However, the actor has an idea of how his return could fit better with the Wizarding World. Read on to find out!

The cast of Harry Potter movies has been admired by fans worldwide. The fandom never misses a chance to know what their beloved actors are up to. As the Harry Potter novels made the jump to the big screen, the movies boosted the careers of its young cast. Along with that, it also expanded the books’ fanbase, becoming one of the most popular and profitable franchises in entertainment.

While fans expect an update about the reboot of the Harry Potter movies, Daniel Radcliffe once expressed his desire to play another character and not the ‘lead’. The actor has no interest in playing a grown-up version of his boy-wizard protagonist, or even Harry’s father, James Potter. When asked on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he said, “I would probably want to go with, like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin.”

Daniel Radcliffe revealed that these were characters which they considered ‘great’ and he has his ‘favourite memories’. The Harry Potter actor added, “Those were always the two characters that I was like, ‘They’re great.’ And also, like, I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes with those people, and they’re like some of my favourite memories.”

In the original Harry Potter films, Remus (David Thewlis) and Sirius (Gary Oldman) were both first introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. They were best friends who were pushed apart by injustice; Remus and Sirius became father figures to Harry after his own parents’ death.

