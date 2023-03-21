Henry Cavill in the role of DC’s Superman will always remain iconic and fans will probably continue to lament over his exit for a long time. Cavill stepped into the DCU with Man of Steel but unlike others, Cavill’s Kryptonian persona was set in a darker tone. The English actor once revealed that it was his and director Zack Snyder’s vision for the character, and celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan had a hand in it. Keep reading to know more.

For the record, the 2013 DCU film led by Cavill was directed by Snyder and the story was written by Nolan. The Witcher star did an amazing job of bringing up their vision on screen. It is their combined work that made the film and his version of Superman a fan favourite and is still engraved in everyone’s hearts and minds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Man of Steel actor in an interview with GQ shared how he, Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan’s idea of a darker and broodier Superman came into being. Henry Cavill recalled, “The wonderful thing about Man of Steel, and what Snyder and Nolan and I wanted to do with Superman, was to create a Superman, who was accessible in the sense that – what would we do if we lived in a world where we had to keep every single aspect of ourselves hidden, and we couldn’t really truly interact with people. And how would that affect us?”

Henry Cavill further recalled his portrayal of Superman/Clark Kent, he said, “And that was the beautiful bit, is that, even though he has restrained himself and lived his life of loneliness, essentially, he’s still willing to step out of the shadows and become the hero, despite the fact that it’s going to have a negative impact on his life. And that I think, is the aspect of that symbol of hope – he’s representing everything that is good about mankind, despite the fact that mankind may not be good to him.”

Henry Cavill undoubtedly owned the character of Superman, and he made his last appearance in the role in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam which was released last year.

For more throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Katy Perry Gets Brutally Slammed By Netizens For Giving A Negative Feedback To American Idol Contestant, A User Said: “Shame On Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News