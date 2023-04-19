Shah Rukh Khan’s little boy AbRam has always been internet’s favourite child since the time his videos from the end credit scenes of Happy New Year went viral. His cute antics and shy demeanour attracts fans a lot.

So much so, that the star kid has his fan clubs on social media where people keep posting his pictures and videos from the past. But not just commoners even superstars are a fan of this cutie patootie.

And in an old post, legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan revealed how he was stumped by AbRam’s innocent yet very important question. Scroll down to read this interesting anecdote.

So, in the year, 2018 on Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday, Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest one met his on screen father from K3G, Senior Bachchan. But AbRam thought he is meeting his dad’s father and had some strange questions to ask.

Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram account posted a picture where he can be seen shaking hands with little AbRam who feels that Mr. Bachchan is his father’s father. His post read, “and this be little Abram, ShahRukh’s little one .. who thinks , believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his Fathers FATHER .. and wonders why Shahrukh’s father does not stay with him !!!”

Well, no doubt, even AbRam could not differentiate between the reel and real life just like all of us could not at some point of time. Also, there were many people on this post who confessed that they believed what AbRam believes.

A user wrote, “Jab mai choti thi tab mai v yeh sochti thi ki aap SRK k papa ho.” Another user commented, “Mai to bachpan se yahi sochti hu amitabh is srk Father.” One user even felt that Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have the same features. Her comment read, “Even i thought this in my childhood after watching K3G that amitabh bachchan is shahrukh khan’s father . Their face cut some how matches with each other.”

You can see AbRam and Mr. Bachchan’s cute picture here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

How about you? Did you also confuse the K3G actors to be father and son in real? Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh shared screen in Mohabbatein, Veer Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

