Disha Patani, who rose to fame after her performance in MS Dhoni, worked hard on herself and created a niche in acting as well as her looks. She is quite a fitness freak, and her Instagram handle is filled with videos and pictures from her gym training. However, whenever she steps outside, Disha often gets trolled over her dressing style or something other. Keep scrolling to read how netizens reacted to her recent spotting!

Disha was once in an alleged relationship with Tiger Shroff. And even though neither of them has ever confirmed or denied their relationship, their breakup rumours surfaced all over the internet. Being a celebrity always means being under a constant radar, which brings trolls, hate comments and negative impacts from the audience.

Recently, Disha Patani was spotted wearing a casual outfit in the city, looking a bit distressed. Disha looked gorgeous in a black sports bra, loose-fitted jeans, a black jacket and a floral stole. As soon as the papped video was shared on a paparazzi page, Viral Bhayani on Instagram, netizens started trolling her over her dressing sense.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

One of the netizens wrote, “Nahi jacket pehna hai toh pura pehenlo….”

Another one commented, “Her jacket to other jackets Ya Allah, iske upar bhi chadta hai?”

Third one penned, “Why that pocha is there with bag?”

One of the comments can be read, “Utaar de behen jacket..”

While another netizen pointed at her visibly sad face and hinted at her alleged breakup with Tiger Shroff, commenting on the video, “Tiger ne zyada hi dukh dedia lagta hai”

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the film Ek Villain Returns.

Well, what are your thoughts about Disha getting trolled for even wearing a casual outfit? Let us know through comments!

