Salman Khan is all set to return to the silver screen on Eid, with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan after a wait of 4 long years. Co-starring Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and others, the film will hit the theatres this Friday, i.e, on the occasion of Eid 2023. But it looks like, even before it arrives, the superstar has already blocked his 2024 with a renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. Yes, you heard that right!

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Salman is reuniting with KJo for a big-budget film that will be scheduled to hit the big screen on Eid 2024. The report further states the makers are trying to keep things under wraps and soon an official announcement will be me. If this happens then this film will see the duo coming together after 25 long years.

A source close to the makers revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Eid has been synonymous with Salman Khan since Wanted (2009). The Republic Day and Diwali slots have been taken over by some big films in 2024. But no one will dare to take up the Eid release date as it’s common knowledge that Salman Khan will come up with a film on the festival. At present, he’s looking for scripts and once it’s locked, he’ll soon take the film to floors.”

“Karan Johar is in talks with Salman Khan for a big-budget film. It’s in the nascent stage right now and all details about the script, director etc have been kept under wraps. Nevertheless, it’ll be interesting to see both coming together for a film after 25 years,” added the source further.

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will return on Diwali with Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif.

