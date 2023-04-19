Sunny Singh’s fervent portrayal in the teaser of the much-awaited mythological film, Adipurush, had left audiences spellbound. As the release date inches closer, fans eagerly anticipate his portrayal of Lakshman alongside a star-studded cast including Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and the illustrious Prabhas.

While Singh is best known for his romantic-comedies, his latest project has allowed him to showcase his versatility on-screen. The actor recently opened up about his experience of working with Prabhas for the first time, stating that the Baahubali star’s humility is what sets him apart as a big superstar.

Sunny Singh shares, “Prabhas is very humble and that’s what makes him a big superstar. Even on sets, he was very organized and always on time. He used to take care of all the people present on set. So, you will always have a brotherly feeling when around him. I never felt we are actors, it always felt like he is an elder brother to me.”

The anticipation for the forthcoming release of Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut, grows with each passing day.

In addition to this highly-anticipated project, Sunny Singh will also be seen in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage and The Virgin Tree, opposite Sanjay Dutt.

