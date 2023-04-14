Actress Geetika Mehandru, who is well known for her works in Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Jersey’ and many more, is all set with her new project ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’. The shooting of the movie has already started in Madhya Pradesh and the actress keeps posting about it on her social media platforms.

Along with her, Rajpal Yadav, Paritosh Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Annu Kapoor, Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur will be seen in the movie. It’s a love story.

Confirming the news, the Geetika shared: “Yes, I am doing this movie. Shoot has already started and the storyline is very interesting. I can’t disclose much. I can only say just wait for the release.”

Geetika was last seen in the MX player web-series ‘Roohaniyat‘ in which she played the character of a college girl who comes from a broken family and lives separately.

