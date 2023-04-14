Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his upcoming film Kisi Ka Kisi Ki Jaan, which will star many actors, including Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, among others. The film will hit the theatres on Eid. Notably, Bhaijaan’s last Eid release was Bharat which was released in the year 2019 and starred Katrina Kaif in a leading role. Recently, Salman graced the Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film and his monologue on women has gone viral. The video grabbed a lot of eyeballs and netizens just can’t stop reacting. Scroll below to read the comments.

The promising storyline of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has already created a lot of hype and the starcast is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. Recently, all the actors from the film appeared on the Kapil Sharma’s chat show and fans can expect a laughter ride.

In a promo shared by Sony Instagram page, Kapil Sharma can be seen asking Salman Khan, “Waise Bhai to aapko har koi bolta hai, Jaan bolne ka haq kisko de rakha hai aajkal.” The actor promptly replied to his question and gave a monologue on women and how they ruined his life in the name of love. He said, “Kisi ko haq nahi dena jaan bolne ka – jaan se start hota hai aur fir jaan lelete hain….I am so happy to be with you, main itni khushnaseeb hu, thoda sa waqt nikal jata hai, uske baad i love you aata hai, jaise i love you aaya, jaise pata chala ki ye phasa uske baad aapki zindagi barbad.”

Salman Khan was not in the mood to mince his words and he didn’t stop there. He further added, “Jaan ek bada hi incomplete word hai. actually pura sentence shayad ye hoga ki ‘jaan le lungi teri, uske baad kisi aur ko jaan banaungi, uski bhi jaan lungi.”

As soon as the netizens noticed the video, they were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “Bohot Purana zakham hai bhai ke dil pe aaj bhi dard barkarar hai.”

“Bhai apna dard bayan kar rahe hai dekho samjho single hi theek hai.”

“Sallu bhai itna dard kaha se laate ho.”

“Truth Bomb.”

One wrote, “ Katrina successfully roasted.”

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan’s statement? Many women found it demeaning and called out the actor.

