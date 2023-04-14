Before announcing the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s motion poster, teaser and trailer, there was quite a lot of confusion and controversy regarding the film’s title. Salman Khan fans have highly anticipated this project, and now, before its theatrical release, the director of the film Farhad Samji talked about what created confusion about the film’s title. Keep reading to know more!

In 2020, the Salman Khan starrer was announced, and since then, many film titles have been resurfacing before the film’s official name was released. Sometimes it was called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and sometimes it was Bhaijaan. And when the official film title was announced, there were fans who had expressed their disappointment and suggested that ‘Bhaijaan’ was more apt.

Now, talking about the whole title confusion, the director of the film, Farhad Samji opened up in an interview with DNA and said, “We never had 5-6 titles for the film, all of these titles were fabricated and made up by fans. They (fans) came up with these titles and that kept building the hype.”

Going further in the conversation, when Farhad Samji was asked whether Bhaijaan was ever considered as an optional title of the film, the director revealed, “We never had any working title, and Bhaijaan was also not considered. Once we decided on the title, we didn’t change it.”

Addressing the lengthier title, Farhad clarified, “You might feel that the title is lengthier, usually, one-word titles are far more appealing. But, when you will watch the film, you will understand why this is the apt title for the film.”

Well, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to release on April 21, and apart from Salman Khan, the film features Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and others in pivotal roles.

What are your thoughts about the Salman Khan starrer’s title? Let us know in the comments below.

