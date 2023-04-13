Kangana Ranaut does not mince her words and she has proved that time and again. Her comments on social media have landed her in trouble – sometimes legally as well – and her interviews always become headlines. She is known for speaking the harsh truth, asking uncomfortable questions and at times, hitting below the belt. A new clip of the actress that has surfaced online, shows the actress spilling some beans about Padmaavat casting and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Scroll on to learn more.

SBL’s Padmaavat released in 2018 and Deepika Padukone played the leading lady in the film. Ranveer Singh played the antagonist Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor played Maharawal Ratan Singh. Despite facing controversies during its release, the movie performed exceptionally well at the box office. Fans and critics praised DP’s performance but according to Kangana, she might have done the role, not the Piku actress.

During an interview, Kangana Ranaut was asked if she had the chance of meeting filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress candidly replied that not only had she met him, but he had also offered her a few of his films. She said, “We had a brief meeting for Padmaavat. He narrated me the film.” The host asked if he offered her the film and the Queen actress said yes. “I was doing Manikarnika also around that time. So that conversation didn’t go anywhere. But yes, we had a brief narration,” she continued.

An Instagram page called Cult_Of_Kangana shared the clip from the interview recently. Kangana Ranaut revealed that she had been offered the famous song, Ram Chahe Leela, that later Priyanka Chopra did.

Take A Look –

While talking about the director, the Thalaivii actress said, “He’s that kind of a filmmaker who can leave a very strong impression on you. Especially if you fresh-minded.” Well, these revelations have blown away the netizens’ mind and here’s what they said –

One wrote, “Aditi Rao haidari ka role offer hua hoga”

Another added, “I am so happy 😂 she didn’t proceed ❤️ imagine Ghoomar😂 she would have destroyed the flim”

A user said, “Kuch b bolti hai iska bharosa kon kary”

One fan mentioned, “If kangana had done Padmaavat people would hv got a chance to see various expressions coming out from an actor’s face instead of stretching her eyebrows and not blinking throughout the movie on the name of acting the way Deepika did. Thats wat deepika does in every movie. She is always Deepika not the character on the screen.”

The last one said, “She is more perfect for the role of Padmavat bcoz that queen was meant to be for her beauty and she is much more beautiful than Deepika”

Do let us know what you think about the video and for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

